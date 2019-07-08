Woman who overtook on Fife road is banned from driving

A 21-year-old woman has been banned from driving for a year after overtaking on a busy road and forcing cars to swerve to avoid crashing into her.

Heather Campbell, of Pinewood Cottage, St Michael’s, admitted the offence of dangerous driving when she appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

She committed the offence on March 17 last year on the A91 between Guardbridge and St Andrews, near to St Catherine’s Court.

Sheriff John Rafferty said: “People have to be deterred from driving in this way.”

He fined Campbell £750 and said it would have been £1,000 but for her guilty plea.

She was also ordered to resit her driving test.