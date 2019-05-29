Woman who injured man with bottle at Dundee party said ‘being awesome’ was her only crime

A woman who injured a man with a glass bottle told police the only crime she committed was “being awesome”.

Roisin Smith threw the bottle which injured Andrew Tosh during a raucous party on Stirling Street last September.

The 25-year-old was drinking with friends at 5am on the day in question and threw an empty bottle of Disaronno into the air which struck Mr Tosh on the outside of his left leg.

Mr Tosh didn’t complain about the cut to his left shin that he received but a few hours later he was traced by police for an unrelated matter.

He told officers how his injuries came about and police attended at Miss Smith’s flat.

She stated: “It was me that threw the bottle. Just me.”

When Smith was told she was under arrest, she replied: “I have done nothing wrong except for being awesome.”

Smith, of Hilltown, pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing a glass bottle at Mr Tosh, strking him on the body. Solicitor Anika Jethwa told Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown at Dundee Sheriff Court that Smith had consumed a “great deal” of alcohol on the night in question.

She said: “Her recollection of circumstances is not particularly clear. She accepts the bottle was thrown and he was injured as a consequence.

“She has taken steps to stop behaving in that manner.”

Sentence was deferred on Smith until next month for reports.