Woman who duped Dundee medical staff into giving her Tramadol has sentence deferred

Further reports have been ordered on a woman who admitted duping a medical centre into giving her tramadol.

Marie Gibson, 32, pleaded guilty to undertaking a fraudulent scheme to obtain prescription medication from Broughty Ferry Health Centre on Brown Street between August 1 and October 3 last year.

Gibson, of Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, repeatedly contacted a member of staff and pretended that she was Karen Horsley, the wife of Christopher Horsley.

She contacted the surgery saying that she wished a repeat prescription and thereby obtained a quantity of tramadol by fraud.

Sentence was deferred until November 29 by Sheriff Tom Hughes.