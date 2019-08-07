Woman who caused Dundee pile-up while five times the drink-drive limit is banned

A driver who collided with a car while almost five times the legal alcohol limit has been banned from the roads.

Rhona Ferguson, of Ancrum Court, was found snoring and slumped behind the wheel of her car by members of the public on Byron Street on January 28.

She admitted driving dangerously by driving a car while heavily under the influence, falling asleep while driving, failing to keep her vehicle under control and causing it to collide with a car which, in turn, collided with another vehicle.

The 56-year-old had 248 mics of alcohol in 100mls of blood, exceeding the limit of 50mics.

Depute fiscal Lynne Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused’s vehicle collided with another vehicle which then caused that one to collide with another vehicle.

“Witnesses came out of their respective homes and saw the accused in the vehicle unconscious and snoring.”

Emergency services were contacted and Ferguson was taken to Ninewells Hospital before testing positive for alcohol.

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay said his client was now addressing her “severe” alcohol problem and appreciated the seriousness of the offence.

Before disqualifying her for 30 months and imposing 100 hours of unpaid work, Sheriff George Way said: “I want her to see that there is light at the end of the tunnel. I don’t see what impact restricting her liberty will have.”