Woman who carried out vicious glass attack in Dundee nightclub jailed for nearly three years

A woman who carried out a vicious glass attack in a nightclub has been jailed for almost three years.

Nikki Rudkin, of Kerrsview Terrace, left Stacey Allan bloodied and scarred after driving a glass towards her eye in Rewind on Seagate on September last year.

Rudkin had been on a night out when she had an altercation with her victim. Miss Allan was left with multiple cuts on her face including scarring.

She pleaded guilty on indictment to striking Miss Allan on the head with a glass to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement on September 9 last year.

The 34-year-old returned to the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly said Rudkin, who cares for her teenage daughter and mother, had shown remorse for her actions but appreciated that a non-custodial sentence would be “exceptional”.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He said: “She is not only someone who takes full responsibility but displays a level of remorse and a level of insight and an understanding as to the effect this offence would have had on the complainer.

“She is not someone who is seeking either to minimise her involvement or to downplay the effect.

“I would put her in the category of someone unlikely to behave in this manner again.

“She is entirely aware if she is indeed fortunate to have a community-based disposal it would be exceptional.”

Before jailing Rudkin for 32 months, Sheriff Alastair Brown said: “You were in a nightclub, in licensed premises and for no reason that can be explained to me you hit the complainer on the face with a glass.

“The distribution of the cuts suggests to me you must have driven it straight at her eye.

“She and you were fortunate that she was not blinded in that eye. But it’s a very serious assault aggravated by the fact it left scarring and, entirely predictably, the psychological and emotional impact it has left on the complainer.”