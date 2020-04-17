Woman who beat cancer to take on Peru and raise £50,000 for Maggie’s

A Dundee woman who beat cancer is aiming high to raise £50,000 for the charity which helped her on that journey.

Debbie Long, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in January 2018, is taking on a high-altitude trek in Peru to raise funds for Maggie’s Dundee – a drop-in support centre based at Ninewells Hospital.

“Even though I faced cancer with a really positive attitude, at times there were twists and turns in my recovery journey and the staff at Maggie’s were there with a cup of coffee and a friendly ear,” she explained.

Debbie, 48, was first told by a consultant that she had cancer during a colonoscopy.

“I then required an emergency operation due to where the tumour was, followed by chemotherapy,” she said.

“Then in August 2019 my oncologist found something small on my lung which would have to be removed, and last November I had a second operation to remove this and no further treatment was required.”

© DC Thomson

Inspired to give back support to Maggie’s, Debbie has assembled a team to take on the Lares trek in Cusco – the former capital of the Inca Empire – next April.

“The initial seed was planted when I was in recovery and I said to the nurse, who asked if I was okay after being told I had cancer, that I was going to go to Peru,” said Debbie.

“The team are made of some of my colleagues from work, university, friends and people who I had shared the idea with and wanted to get involved.

“When Covid-19 hit a few people were forced to back out at this point due to work situations and the uncertainty, but we are hoping they will be able to come along once things settle.”

The money raised will help fund special packages for people in hospital.

“Each little package will contain a little card with a message just to let that person know that they are not alone, and someone is thinking of them,” said Debbie.

Debbie also also expressed her gratitude to “amazing” NHS workers who looked after her.

She added: “Please listen to the advice everyone and stay safe and well at home, I know first-hand how amazing the NHS is, so thank you!”

For more information on Debbie’s trek, you can email annie.long@maggiescentres.org.