Woman, 36, admits to wearing fake baby bump to dupe former lover

A 36-year-old woman has admitted stalking a former lover by pretending to be pregnant for months and wearing a fake baby bump as part of the ruse.

Jaclyn McGowan kept up the bizarre pretence for nine months as she tried to dupe Jamie Aitken’s family into believing she was carrying his child.

She repeatedly approached members of his family to discuss her “baby” and turned up at his brother’s workplace appearing to be heavily pregnant.

Perth Sheriff Court was told McGowan had purchased a fake baby bump which she was wearing under her clothing.

McGowan’s deception was so detailed she had even given the non-existent baby a name and was discussing due dates with various people.

She admitted that between June 1 2019 and February 29 last year she engaged in a course of conduct which caused fear or alarm to Mr Aitken and members of his family.

McGowan, from Rattray, Blairgowrie, admitted pretending to Mr Aitken she was pregnant with his child during the bizarre sequence of events.

She sent him a picture of a cot and requested he give her £300 to pay for it, and advised him that she was having miscarriages.

She also sent him numerous messages to say he would play no part in her baby’s life and contacted his mother Wendy Aitken.

McGowan told Mrs Aitken she was pregnant with her grandchild and sent scan photos and details of fictitious pregnancy-related appointments to her.

McGowan, who had a very brief relationship with Mr Aitken last summer, told his mother her son would not attend pre-natal appointments with her.

She also told Mrs Aitken the baby would be her grandson, was going to be called Noah, and was due to be born on March 28 last year.

McGowan carried on the act by telling Mrs Aitken she would be able to play a part in bringing her “grandson” up after his birth.

McGowan targeted other members of the family and told Corrie Aitken she was carrying his brother’s unborn child.

She admitted turning up at Mr Aitken’s workplace – Ryze Trampoline Park in Dundee – and telling him that he could “play a part in the boy’s life”.

McGowan, who was not present in court, admitted arriving at the trampoline park “whilst wearing a prosthetic baby bump”.

Solicitor Mike Tavendale told the court: “She now enters a plea of guilty to the amended charge. Looking simply at the terms of the libel, this is a case which will require reports.”

He said his client had a number of issues, while fiscal depute Lisa Marshall confirmed McGowan had no previous convictions.

Sheriff Neil Bowie said: “I can see it is an unusual charge in itself. Sentence will have to be deferred for a criminal justice social work report.”

McGowan, who had appeared and pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing, was ordained to appear for sentence next month.

