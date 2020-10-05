Woman unleashed volley of abuse at sheriff in Dundee

A repeat offender unleashed a volley of abuse at a sheriff who remanded her in custody.

Leigh Stevens, 27, was locked up ahead of sentencing after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to dishing out a similar tongue-lashing to police in the early hours of Friday.

The court heard how officers on patrol were flagged down by Stevens on Morgan Street.

Stevens initially said she “just didn’t want to be here anymore” but her demeanour changed and became increasingly hostile towards the officers.

Prosecutor Carol Doherty said: “They explained what they were trying to do several times, however, the accused stopped engaging and refused all assistance.

“The accused began to shout and swear and make remarks such as ‘******* ****’ and ‘beast’”

Stevens, of no fixed abode, also said one of the officers was “getting it” before lunging towards one of the officers.

After being arrested, she said: “I’m sorry. I thought I was getting lifted.”

She pled guilty from custody to repeatedly shouting, swearing, making offensive remarks and threats before lunging at the officers.

The offences occurred while Stevens was subject to five separate bail orders from the same court.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said her client had encountered a host of difficulties within the last year, including a deterioration in her mental health.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC, however, deemed that Stevens could only be remanded while reports were being prepared.

She said: “I am afraid I can’t grant bail for someone who has committed an offence while being on five different bail orders.”

That ruling did not sit well with a visibly agitated Stevens who began shouting abusive remarks at the sheriff, including stating she was a “****** judge” and a “******* boot”.

Sentence was deferred until later this month.