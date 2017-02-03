A Dundee woman has spoken of the moment her ankle gave a sickening crack after she slipped and fell on ice in a city car park.

Christine Gibb, 54, said she had just got out of her car at Gallagher Retail Park to get a parking ticket when she fell, breaking and dislocating her leg.

Christine, from Douglas, had been out shopping for clothes on Sunday with her friend Teresa Simpson in preparation for a holiday to Florida in May.

Speaking to the Tele, she said she knew straight away that “something awful had happened.”

She explained: “I heard an awful crack and I was in agony.

“It’s the worst pain I have ever had — it was horrendous and even worse than giving birth.”

Since the accident, Christine has been in Ninewells Hospital where she has had two operations.

She added: “My right leg was broken and dislocated.

“They have put a metal plate in the right side of my ankle and I have had wires put in the left side.”

Christine, a theatre nurse at Ninewells, will have a cast on her leg for six weeks and has been told she can’t put any weight on it during that time.

She said: “I reckon it’s going to be around 12 weeks in total before I am completely better — and that’s if no infections set it.

“Hopefully I will be OK by then, but there are no guarantees.”

Christine said the car park had been like a sheet of glass on Sunday morning and added: “It was really slippy.

“I’d have thought it would have been properly gritted at that time of day.”

Her husband Robert, 58, said: “Christine has been in a huge amount of pain since her fall and has endured hours of surgery.

“She had gone to get a parking ticket and very shortly after, Teresa heard her calling out in agony.

“Her injuries were so bad she was screaming in pain.

“The first I knew about it was when Teresa phoned me to say that an ambulance had been called because Christine had fallen and was on her way to hospital.

“I rushed straight there and when I arrived, Christine was crying because of the pain. She had obviously had a very bad fall.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We were called to Dock Street at 11.20am after a 999 call. We attended to a female patient in her fifties who had slipped on the ice. She was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

Cushman & Wakefield, the car park’s managing agents, had not responded to requests for comment at the time of going to press.