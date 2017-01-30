Woman treated after fire at Menzieshill flats

Emergency services were scrambled to a Dundee flat after a blaze broke out in a living room.

Three fire engines, police and an ambulance were called to the scene on Charleston Drive, near the junction with Arran Drive in Menzieshill at about midnight yesterday.

The firefighters were in attendance for about an hour after extinguishing the flames and making the scene safe.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 12.10am on Sunday to a dwelling fire on Charleston Drive in Dundee.

“There was a small fire in the living room but it was extinguished pretty quickly.

“There was a female checked over by paramedics.

“There were four breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet in attendance.

“The stop message came in at 12.56am.”