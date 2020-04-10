Woman accused of attacking woman in alleged robbery attempt in Dundee Spar shop

A woman has denied claims that she tried to commit a robbery inside a supermarket in Dundee’s West End.

Gillian Thomson, of Shepherds Loan, is accused of attacking another woman inside the Spar store on Perth Road on April 4.

It is alleged that Thomson seized the woman by the body before trying to seize money from her grasp and punching her on the head to her injury.

Prosecutors allege that Thomson, 36, carried out the attack with the intent of robbing the woman.

After pleading not guilty from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, Thomson had a trial fixed for September by Sheriff Graeme Napier.

She was released on bail.

