Ellie Scanlan, 24, of Tullideph Street, will stand trial over claims she chased her ex-partner in a car and hit her vehicle.

She denies driving dangerously on Drumgeith Road, Longtown Road, Douglas Road, Happyhillock Road and Pitkerro Road on January 20.

It is alleged she drove in close proximity to the rear of a car being driven by her ex-partner and repeatedly caused her vehicle to collide with the rear of the car.

Scanlan will stand trial on April 18.