Jodie Higgins, of the Cyrenians hostel on Soapwork Lane, will stand trial accused of headbutting a woman.

Higgins, 31, appeared before Sheriff Alastair Brown to deny that she assaulted Kim Ramsay by headbutting her, causing her to fall to the ground, and struck her on the head to her injury.

She has also denied failing to appear at court on July 25.

A trial date was fixed for December 4 for both matters with a pre-trial hearing on November 14. She was bailed in the meantime.