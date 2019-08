Katie Anne McKenzie, 32, and Carolanne Curran, 54, both of Kerrystone Court, will stand trial accused of wasting police time.

They allegedly told PC Neil Robertson and PC Scott Hunter at Longhaugh Police

Station on October 6 2017 that Stephen McGowan drove carelessly on Tom Johnstone Drive.

In November, Curran allegedly falsely told police that she had been assaulted by PC Robert Dobbie.

Trial was fixed for August 16