A woman is to stand trial over claims of assault in a city multi.

Carla Sinclair is alleged to have carried out the attack at Tulloch Court, the block where she lives, on October 10 last year.

She denies assaulting Dionne Burns by grabbing her hair, dragging her to the ground and scratching her face to her injury.

Sinclair, 33, had a trial fixed for October 3 with Sheriff Derek Reekie also fixing an intermediate diet for September 12.