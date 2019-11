A woman will stand trial accused of attacking her ex-partner.

It is alleged that Donna Lawson, 40, of Balunie Drive, assaulted the man at an address on the same street on August 4.

Lawson allegedly scratched him on the face and repeatedly punched him on the head. She maintained a plea of not guilty to the charge when she appeared in court.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for later this month.