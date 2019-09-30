Woman to pay £200 compensation for throwing phone at Dundee pharmacy worker

A woman has been ordered to pay £200 in compensation after admitting to an attack on a pharmacy worker.

Kelly Weston, 42, previously pleaded guilty to assaulting Avril Morton at Rowlands Pharmacy on Ballindean Road on September 4 last year, by throwing a mobile phone at her and punching her body.

Defence solicitor Ian Houston said the Balmoral Terrace woman had not been in trouble for 13 years prior to the incident, adding that Weston was “genuinely remorseful”.

Weston was also placed on supervision for one year by Sheriff John Rafferty.

He said: “It was a really quite shocking incident and I think you realise that.”