Drunk woman climbed out of window and threatened to shoot neighbour and slit her throat

A woman climbed out of her flat window while drunk before threatening to shoot her neighbour and slit her throat.

Nicole Senkiw caused chaos at her block on Glenclova Terrace, Forfar, just before 7pm on Tuesday, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Senkiw, 26, was seen climbing out of her window by her downstairs neighbour as she made violent threats.

Police were called but she kept making abusive remarks.

Senkiw told officers: “When I get out, I’m going to burst that b****** underneath. She better watch out.

“When I get out of here I’m going to slit her throat and I’ll put two bullets in her head.”

Senkiw, a first offender, appeared from custody and pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, adopting an aggressive demeanour and making violent threats towards her neighbours.

“She was heavily intoxicated at the time so that perhaps explains her stupidity in making such comments,” said defence solicitor Brian Bell.

Sheriff Neil Bowie deferred sentence on Senkiw until December for reports to be prepared. She was released on bail and the case will call at Forfar Sheriff Court.