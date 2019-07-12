Woman thanks helpers after collapsing at Arbroath Railway Station

A woman who collapsed in the middle of the street is trying to trace two of the Good Samaritans who raced to her rescue.

Ashley Martin, 37, a self-employed cleaner, took ill at Arbroath train station on Sunday while she was with her 63-year-old dad Eric.

Ashley said: “It was horrible. I felt really unwell. I’ve never experienced anything like that before.

“I felt very giddy and unsteady and grabbed hold of a gate to steady myself but I actually passed out and collapsed on the ground.”

Ashley, from Arbroath, said she has no recollection about what happened next but she discovered later that her dad had been frantic during the incident.

She added: “It was really scary for him. Fortunately, two women ran across to help.

“One of them, Carolann Barr, was an off-duty nurse. The other lady who came to help was Laura Davidson.

“They got me comfortable and stayed with me while an an ambulance was called. It was then that two workmen from a van also ran over to help.

“They brought over a tartan rug to cover me with.”

Even though she was able to thank the two women who gave her a hand, Ashley said she is desperate to show her gratitude to the others who came to her aid.

She said: “I would love to trace them so that I can thank them personally and also return their rug.

“I had come round and woke to find one of the women kneeling over me.

“The ambulance arrived and the paramedics checked me over.

“They reckon that I’d had a seizure brought on by pretty severe stress.

“It was a horrible experience for myself and my dad but everyone who rushed to help was fantastic.

“I hope someone can tell me who the workmen were.

“I’m feeling much better now although I’m still suffering from sore heads and dizzy spells.”