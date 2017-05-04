A woman has had her steak bake stolen from her in Dundee City Square by a seagull in the latest case of aviary food theft to hit the city centre.

Molly Maclean, 20, was sitting with a friend in the town on Wednesday.

She said: “I was sitting in the square by Caird Hall with my pal.

“We were very hungover and the steak bake was going to be my cure.

“I took one bite out of that heavenly pastry and placed it down.

“A few minutes later one of those vicious things flew right at my face and stole my precious steak bake away.

“I first saw this big white thing next to my face and I screamed and jumped up and ran behind my pal who sitting next to me.

“The cheeky bandit stood on the table and picked it up and flew to the ground. I was rather devastated to be honest.”

The seagull and three of its pals joined in with the feeding frenzy until the pasty was no more.

Molly, from Kettlebridge in Fife, said she was used to seagulls being aggressive during her day job.

She added: “The pub I work in in St Andrews has a massive beer garden and the seagulls swoop at your head when you’re clearing plates – they’re terrifying.”

“I love every animal on this earth but seagulls were sent by the devil.”

In recent weeks, Dundonians have been harassed by peckish seagulls who swoop on anyone carrying open food.

HR assistant Laura Gibson had her Greggs chicken bake taken out of its bag when a seagull knocked her backwards while three children had their cheeseburgers pinched outside McDonalds on Reform Street just a few days later.

A report compiled by environmental officers from Dundee City Council last year suggested there are 2,000 breeding pairs of gulls in the city alone.

The report, which suggested there was “significant” potential for a growing population, also claimed a number of successful breeding colonies already existed in the city centre.