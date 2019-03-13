Woman tells of shock after car collision on busy Dundee roundabout

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash near the Camperdown roundabout during rush hour yesterday.

Fiona Rodger, 45, from Coupar Angus, spoke of her shock after the car collided with the back passenger door while her son was in the car at about 4.45pm. Fortunately, she was uninjured.

She said: “The traffic in my lane was really slow as I was coming down the Kingsway. I was leaving my lane when the car hit the side of my car. Some witnesses have said the other driver could have been coming too fast up the slip road and crashed.”

Fiona added the other vehicle, a silver car similar to a Ford Focus, was driven by a male who was accompanied by a female.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are investigating a two-car collision near the Camperdown Park roundabout. If you witnessed this incident or have any other information about it, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”