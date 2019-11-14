Woman tells court her alleged rapist was ‘like a Neanderthal’

A woman has told a court her alleged rapist was like a “Neanderthal or a caveman” who left her injured.

Grezgorz Hartmann, 38, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, accused of attacking and raping the woman at an address in Dundee.

It is alleged that following consensual sex while they were on a date in September 2017, Hartmann raped her.

He also faces a second charge that on October 5 2017 he bit and strangled her, “gagging” her during foreplay and causing her injury with a further sex act.

Hartmann, of Whorterbank, Dundee, denies the charges.

While the alleged victim was giving evidence, Hartmann’s defence advocate Chris Fyffe asked her if they spoke about what happened following the incident.

She said it had been discussed using messaging service WhatsApp, adding: “I scolded him for it and said he shouldn’t have done it and that he shouldn’t do it again.”

The court was read several messages, but Mr Fyffe asked why that specific conversation had not been retrieved.

A section of her police statement suggested the messages had been deleted during a WhatsApp update, but yesterday she told the court they may have been deleted if they were “inappropriate” as her phone is linked to the TV.

The woman then said the October incident was “excessive” and “almost forceful”.

When talking about consent she claimed “there is no questionnaire” for date nights on what to expect for the evening.

The court heard about how the date had ended with the woman heading to the bathroom, pretending to be ill to “appeal to a different side of him to get him to stop” before shouting for him to leave.

The trial, before Judge Buchanan, continues.