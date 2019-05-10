Woman taken to Ninewells after firefighters in white suits burst into Dundee home

A team from the Scottish Fire and Rescue environmental protection unit attended an incident near Kingsway East on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters raced to Craighill Court shortly after 2.30pm. Clad in white forensic-style overalls, officers were seen entering a house at the top of the street.

A woman was taken from the property where she reportedly received oxygen from one of the officers.

She was then taken to Ninewells Hospital. Her condition is unknown. Despite one engine with a skylift ladder and a mobile command unit emblazoned with environmental protection, officers at the scene were unable to say what type of incident had unfolded.

One neighbour, who declined to be named, said: “I’m not sure if it was a fire, or something else entirely. Nobody has told us what is going on.

“A woman was taken from one of the houses across the street and I did see her take on oxygen. “Apart from that though, it’s difficult to say what happened. They were here for a few hours at least.”

Firefighters in white suits were seen entering the property the woman was said to be removed from.

They entered the house with yellow bin liners and appeared to be taking contents away from the property.

Both the Environmental Protection Unit and the engine left the scene at just after 4.15pm.

A fire brigade spokesman said: “The crews are away from the incident now and as far as we know the woman was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

“It was not a chemical incident and fortunately there were no other casualties at the scene.”

The police and council have been contacted for comment.