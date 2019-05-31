Woman taken to Ninewells after crash closes Angus road

A woman was trapped in her car following a two-vehicle crash on the B9127 in the Kirkbuddo area of Angus.

Scottish Fire and Rescue said that two units from Forfar were in attendance. Paramedics were also on the scene.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a call at 2.30pm reporting a road traffic collision on the B9127 between Kirkbuddo and Douglas.”

He added that firefighters were trying to remove a female trapped in her vehicle. She had a leg injury.

Police later just reported that she had been released from her vehicle and is en route to Ninewells Hospital.

The road was closed to all vehicles or a time.