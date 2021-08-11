Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Fife

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 11, 2021, 7:06 pm
Woodside Way, Glenrothes
A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Fife.

It is understood an elderly man had a near miss as a result of the accident but was unharmed.

The incident happened in Woodside Way in Glenrothes around 3pm. The road was closed while emergency services dealt with it.

Two vehicle crash

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received report of a two-vehicle crash on Woodside Way in Glenrothes around 3.10pm on Wednesday August 11.

“The female driver of one of the cars was taken to hospital as a precaution and the road re-opened around 4.10pm.”

Her injuries are unknown. It is thought the driver of the second vehicle escaped injury.

Near miss for elderly man

However, an eye witness said that an elderly man waiting to cross the road narrowly avoided injury.

The witness said that the man was standing at the traffic lights waiting to cross when the collision happened.

He said: “He fell back trying to avoid one of the cars. It’s maybe just as well he did or he might have been clipped during the collision.”

 