News / Local / Angus Woman taken to hospital as police carry out drugs raid on Kirriemuir house By Lindsey Hamilton August 12, 2021, 11:25 am Updated: August 12, 2021, 12:34 pm A police van sits outside the property in Kirriemuir where a woman took ill during a drugs bust A woman was taken to hospital after police carried out a drugs raid on a house in Kirriemuir. Officers went to the house on Thrums Gardens on Wednesday morning. A police presence remained at the scene on Thursday. Police execute drugs warrant A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers executed a drugs warrant at a property in Thrums Gardens, Kirriemuir, on Wednesday August 11.