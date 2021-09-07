Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash on B915

A woman was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a two-car crash on the B915 between Kelty and Townhill.

Police attended the crash on the back road just after 3:20pm on Tuesday.

Both cars were heavily dented with damaged front wheels.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 3.20pm on Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 following the report of a two vehicle road crash on the B915 between Kelty and Townhill.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road did not close.”