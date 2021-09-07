Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash on B915

A woman was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a two-car crash on the B915 between Kelty and Townhill.
Police attended the crash on the back road just after 3:20pm on Tuesday.
Both cars were heavily dented with damaged front wheels.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 3.20pm on Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 following the report of a two vehicle road crash on the B915 between Kelty and Townhill.
“Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment.
“The road did not close.”
Evening 👋. Straight out to a few calls on the back shift. Helping @DunfermlinePol with a road traffic collision on the #B915. One driver away to hospital to get checked over. Thanks to all other motorists for being patient and driving sensibly through the traffic management 👍. pic.twitter.com/6TcXckenbp
— South West Fife Police (@SWFifePolice) September 7, 2021