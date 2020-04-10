Woman taken to hospital after falling ill in Dundee

A woman was taken to hospital after falling ill in Dundee.

A large emergency response was called to Court Street near the junction at Dundonald Street yesterday evening shortly before 10pm.

As many as four police cars and a riot van were reportedly at the scene near the telephone boxes on Court Street before the woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

One resident said a man appeared to be detained during the incident but police have said there were no arrests made.

A spokeswoman for the force added: “At around 9.50pm on Thursday, 9 April, 2020, emergency services were called to Court Street in Dundee following a report that a woman had taken unwell. The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance.”