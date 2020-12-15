A woman has been taken to hospital as a precaution after emergency services were called to an early morning incident.

Police, Coastguard and the Broughty Ferry RNLI responded to the incident at around 5.30am on Tuesday morning, which involved concern for a person near the Tay Bridge.

Both boats from the lifeboat station were launched shortly after 5.30am this morning along with the Coastguard teams from Dundee and St Andrews.

A spokesman from the Coastguard confirmed they were called to assist with a police incident.

A spokeswoman from Police Scotland confirmed the woman was traced shortly after 6am and was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.