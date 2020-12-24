Woman taken to hospital after Broughty Ferry crash

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash in Broughty Ferry on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Monifieth Road, at its junction with Whinney Brae shortly after 8.30pm.

It is understood the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

An eye-witness told how police attended and closed the main road, setting up a diversion. The ambulance service were also in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received report of a two-vehicle crash on Monifieth Road at its junction with Whinny Brae in Broughty Ferry around 8.35pm on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

“Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.”