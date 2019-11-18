Woman taken to hospital after being assaulted in nightclub

Police are investigating after reports of a woman being assaulted in a nightclub.

The incident is said to have taken place in the Bank Nightclub in Perth early on Sunday morning.

The 26-year-old woman was taken to hospital with what police described as a “minor head injury”.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are investigating the report of an assault on a 26 year old woman in a Perth nightclub.

“About 2.30am on Sunday November 17 2019 police were alerted to the report of an assault in the Bank Nightclub.

“A 26-year-old woman was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary with what is described as a minor head injury.

“Inquiries into the assault are underway.

“Anyone who was at the nightclub and has any information which would assist officers is asked to call police at Perth on the 1010 number, quoting the reference number 0577 17 November 2019.”