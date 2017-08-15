A woman was rushed to Ninewells Hospital after having a suspected overdose at Carnival Fifty Six.

The casualty who was in her twenties was treated at the on-site medical tent shortly before midnight on Saturday.

She was then taken to Ninewells for further treatment.

Her current condition is not known.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 11.48pm on Saturday August 12 to attend an incident at Camperdown Park.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

“One female patient in her twenties was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

Thousands of people attended the event over Saturday and Sunday which passed without major incident.

Four people were arrested by police, while a further 23 were found to be in possession of suspected controlled substances.

They were reported to the Procurator Fiscal or were issued with recorded police warnings.