Woman taken to hospital after falling on patch of ice at Dundee retail park

Gallagher Retail Park

By Jon Brady,

A woman was taken to hospital after slipping and falling on a patch of ice in Dundee.

Paramedics attended the Gallagher Retail Park at 11.20am on Sunday.

An eyewitness said: “There was an ambulance in the middle of the car park.

“There were a lot of concerned people running about, running back and forth from TK Maxx, and the ambulance crew were on their phones.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed that the woman, in her fifties, had fallen on a patch of ice. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

He said: “We were called to Dock Street at 11.20am after a standard 999 call.

“We attended to a female patient in her fifties who had slipped on the ice.

“She was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

