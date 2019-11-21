Woman sustains leg injuries after being hit by car on Dundee road

A woman was taken to hospital last night after she was hit by a car.

She sustained leg injuries in the accident.

The woman has not been named and the extent of her injuries are unknown.

Police and ambulance attended the accident in Arthurstone Terrace after it was first reported at around 6pm.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to Arthurstone Terrace at 6.05p.m after reports that a female had been involved in a collision with a car.

“She was reported to have sustained leg injuries but it is not known how serious her injuries are.”