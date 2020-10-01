Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ after falling from block of flats in the Hilltown

A woman has sustained serious injuries after falling out of a window in a block of flats.

A large police presence was seen in the Hilltown at around 11am yesterday morning before the woman, aged in her thirties, was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Police Scotland have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances which led to the woman’s fall.

Officers cordoned off a public footpath at the junction of of Kinghorne Road and Strathmartine Road, where local businesses said they could see a person “lying on the ground”.

Several police officers were also seen within the block of flats directly above the Cabshield building.

© James Simpson

One woman, who didn’t wished to be named, said: “I wasn’t sure if it was a man or a woman but we were aware they had reportedly fallen from the flats above.

“There was a large police presence in the area along with an ambulance. The police made some inquiries but we didn’t see anything bar the aftermath.

“At that point the area was largely cordoned off around where it happened.”

Another man said there was a lot of police activity on one of the landings inside the close.

He said: “I came into the block and noticed police were standing guard at one of the doors. There were two members of the public waiting at the door as well.

“More police started to come into the block, I reckon the woman has to have fallen from at least the second landing onto the street below.

“The police were coming in and out the block, but I just hope and pray that lassie is OK.”

One motorist who drove past in the aftermath said he was “stunned” to hear what had unfolded.

He said: “There was three police vehicles stationed outside the front of the block of flats opposite the Bowbridge Bar.

“I clocked the police had taped off a section of Kinghorne Road near another entrance into that block of flats.

“Given the volume of police there I knew it must have been something fairly serious. I’m stunned to hear however that someone has fallen from one of the properties.”

A spokeswoman for the force added: “Officers attended at Strathmartine Road in Dundee at 10.51am after a woman was found injured after falling from the window of a flat.

“The woman was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full set of circumstances.”