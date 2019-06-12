Woman suffers head injuries and broken arm in A90 crash

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road.

The carriageway was shut two miles south of Laurencekirk, near to Brechin, yesterday after the incident, which involved a red Citroen Picasso.

Two women were taken to hospital after the crash, which happened just before 1pm yesterday, with one sustaining serious injuries.

She is understood to have suffered possible head injuries and a broken arm.

Both occupants of the car were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The other woman taken to hospital is not believed to have been seriously injured.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended, reopening at around 4.30pm.

