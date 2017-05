A woman slapped a child at a Dundee school.

Jean Compan, 54, of Camperdown Road, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting child assault.

Compan admitted a charge of assaulting a child by slapping the child on the body at a high school in Dundee on July 21 last year.

The school cannot be named for legal reasons.

Sentence was deferred until May 4.