Woman struck by glass bottle thrown through Dundee bus window

Police are appealing for information after a glass bottle was thrown through the window of an Xplore bus in Dundee city centre.

The incident, in which the bottle smashed a window and struck a female passenger, took place on the number 17 bus on Victoria Road at around 11.15pm on Tuesday.

Police have said that the woman was not badly injured but “could potentially have been very seriously hurt”.

A statement from the police said: “The dangers of reckless actions like this cannot be overstated, and if this had happened to the windscreen while the bus was moving, the consequences could have been horrendous.

“CCTV footage is being examined, however we would still like to hear from anyone who saw this incident take place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.