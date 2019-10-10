Thursday, October 10th 2019 Show Links
Woman stole perfume worth hundreds of pounds from Dundee’s Overgate to fund drug habit

by Ciaran Shanks
October 10, 2019, 2:56 pm
© DC ThomsonThe Overgate.
A thief was caught trying to steal perfume worth hundreds of pounds in a bid to fund her drug habit.

Julie Archer, of Fleming Gardens North, previously admitted stealing fragrances worth £750 from Debenhams in the Overgate on August 19.

According to solicitor Jim Laverty, the 33-year-old has been taking steps to rid herself of drugs with the support of her family.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentence for good behaviour until next year.

