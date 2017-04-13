A woman who stole more than £162 worth of perfume was sentenced to a restriction of liberty order.

Rachel Morrison, 39, of Dee Gardens, also admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court to breaching her bail conditions.

She breached bail by entering the Wellgate on December 2 last year.

Thereafter, Morrison was caught stealing a bottle of wine worth £6.50 from Iceland, Wellgate, on the same day.

Morrison also admitted stealing perfume worth £162.49 from Debenhams, Overgate Shopping Centre, on January 31 this year.

She was sentenced to 18 months of supervision by Sheriff Lorna Drummond and placed on a three-month restriction of liberty order keeping her indoors between 7am and 7pm.