Ciara Cattigan, of Happyhillock Walk, had sentence further deferred after admitting shoplifting.

The 23-year-old admitted stealing two bottles of perfume from Debenhams, Overgate, on May 29, while on bail.

She also admitted stealing alcohol on March 20 this year, at M&S, Gallagher Retail Park, as well as on March 21, at M&S in Broughty Ferry. She also stole pet supplies on April 13 at Pets at Home, Longtown Road.

Sentence was further deferred until July 24.