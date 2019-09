Sentence was deferred on a woman who stole over £750 worth of fragrances.

Julie Archer, of Fleming Gardens North, made theft from Debenhams in the Overgate on August 19.

The 33-year-old was caught with £754.25 worth of goods which was fully recovered after she was caught by staff.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentence on Archer until next month for reports, saying: “It’s a very substantial amout of cosmetics that you stole.”