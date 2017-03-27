A Dundee woman who stole a gift set was ordered to pay compensation to the shop she took it from.

Ellen Tanbini, 36, of Provost Road, admitted stealing a gift set from Boots, High Street, Lochee, on November 14 last year.

She was ordered to pay £16 compensation to Boots, which was the value of the stolen goods, and thereafter pay a £60 fine.

Elsewhere, Steven Fleming, 20, of Happyhillock Road, had sentence deferred until May 9.

Fleming admitted stealing a quantity of groceries from Asda on Derwent Avenue in Kirkton on August 7 last year.