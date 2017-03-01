Woman to stand trial accused of mum-of-three’s ‘murder’

A Dundee woman is set to stand trial after pleading not guilty to murdering a Douglas mum-of-three.

Siobhan Russell, 30, is accused of striking 36-year-old Marie Low on the body with a knife at Ballantrae Terrace on September 4 last year.

Iain Paterson, defending for Russell, lodged a special defence of self-defence during a preliminary hearing today at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lady Scott set a date for trial to go ahead at the High Court in Aberdeen on August 14 this year.

Russell – formerly of Ballantrae Terrace – faces two charges.

The first alleges that on various occasions on September 2, 2016 and September 3, 2016, at an address on Ballantrae Terrace and the street outside, Russell behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly attending at the address, occupied by Ms Low, and shouting, swearing and uttering threats towards the victim.

The same charge alleges that Russell brandished a knife at Ms Low and engaged in a fight with her.

The second charge claims that on September 4 last year Russell assaulted Ms Low, struggled with her, pulled her hair, seized her by the neck, and repeatedly attempted to strike her on the body with a knife or similar instrument.

The charge goes on to say Russell struck Ms Low on the body with a knife or similar instrument and murdered her, having previously evinced malice and ill will towards Ms Low.

Russell denies all of the charges.

Mr Paterson told the court today: “My client pleads not guilty to both charges on the indictment.

“This is the first preliminary hearing and I can confirm we are lodging a special defence of self-defence.

“We are ready for trial and the Crown are ready for trial.

“We believe it will be a 10-day trial.

“My Lady will see we have supplied the requirement for eight civilian witnesses and three police officers.”