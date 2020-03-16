Woman stabbed pal at Dundee house after theft accusation

Sentence has been deferred on a woman who stabbed a friend after accusing her of stealing.

Ashley O’Neill, 33, admitted repeatedly stabbing the woman at her home on Hoylake Place on September 19 2018.

She pleaded guilty to attacking the woman by repeatedly striking her on the body and leg with a knife to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

O’Neill also admitted assaulting a 69-year-old man by pushing him to his severe injury before robbing him of a wallet, bank cards, a phone and cigarettes on September 10 last year.

Sentence was deferred until April for reports to be prepared and O’Neill was released on bail.