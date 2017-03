A woman who was involved in supplying amphetamine was sentenced to a curfew at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Donna McCubbin, 51, of Buttars Road, was placed on a 60-day restriction of liberty order for being concerned in the supply of amphetamine, a Class B drug, at Kirk Street, Lochee, on July 29 last year.

The order confines her to her home address between 7pm and 7am daily.