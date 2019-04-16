Woman ‘smashed up’ Dundee pub and attacked police in violent rampage

A woman “smashed up” a city pub before attacking police during a violent rampage.

Police had to pin Joanne Kyle to the ground in a bid to stop her outburst at Ferrari’s on Ogilvie Street last November.

She threw an iPhone across the bar before lashing out at police.

Just before 7.30pm on the night in question, staff called 999 complaining that Kyle was trying to fight with fellow punters and was “smashing the place up”.

Police arrived and saw several pieces of glass and plastic strewn on the floor.

Depute fiscal Gavin Burton told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused was spoken to by police, at which point she became hostile and aggressive. She was then informed police were investigating her being responsible for vandalism, to which she replied: ‘Who?’

“She then threw her red iPhone towards the TV at the bar before being restrained on the ground.”

The 42-year-old continued to tense her arms and tried to prevent handcuffs being applied.

While on the floor, Kyle kicked PC Jamie Hays to the rear of his shoulder. While being taken out of the pub, she continued to tense up against police.

When asked to provide her details, Kyle, of Fairbairn Street, said: ‘**** off. See what happens when I get your address.”

Kyle pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Hays on the body at Ferrari’s, Ogilvie Street, on November 6 last year.

She also shouted and swore at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Solicitor Gary Foulis said Kyle suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder but he would reserve mitigation until the preparation of criminal justice social work reports.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Kyle until May 3.