Perth woman behing bars after smashing up love rival’s car with baton and stealing handbag

A 32-year-old woman took revenge on her love rival by smashing her car with a police-style baton before she ran off with her handbag.

Meghann Beckers is now behind bars awaiting sentence after she admitted carrying out the attack on Mandy Kerr in Perth.

Beckers had been put on bail with a special condition to stay away from Ms Kerr but ignored it to angrily confront her as she tried to drive away in her car.

Depute fiscal Eilidh Robertson told Perth Sheriff Court: “Mandy Kerr was pulling out in her car when she saw the accused walking towards her holding a metal baton.

“She struck the window of the car and then opened the passenger door and removed her handbag before running away.”

Beckers, a prisoner in Edinburgh, admitted assaulting Miss Kerr in Newhouse Place, Perth, on October 26 by brandishing a baton and striking her vehicle.

She admitted robbing her of a handbag and breaching a bail condition which had been imposed a fortnight earlier.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis deferred sentence on Beckers, from Perth, for reports and she was remanded in custody.