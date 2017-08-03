A woman has spoken out after witnessing a pet cat being killed by two dogs in Dundee.

Gillian Summers was alarmed by barking and shouting outside her Benvie Road home around 7am on Saturday and looked out of her window to investigate.

She said she could see the owner of two German shepherd dogs trying to bring them under her control while they ran amok.

When the owner eventually dragged the dogs away, Gillian went out to see what had happened.

She said: “I discovered this poor little cat lying dying in the street. It was a nightmare.

“I went and got a towel and was just holding it and telling it there’s nothing I can do.”

She added: “The dogs were out of control. They were not on leads or anything.

“To then just leave the poor cat lying there dying and not tell anyone is so heartless.”

It is against the law to let a dog be dangerously out of control, meaning if it injures someone or makes someone worried that it might injure someone.

Gillian added that she fears nobody will be held accountable for the cat’s death.

“The thing that has sickened me is that it feels like nobody is willing to take the responsibility of dealing with it,” she said.

“If the owners aren’t able to control their dogs then something needs to be done.”

Scottish SPCA Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn said: “All dog owners have a responsibility to ensure their pet is under control at all times in both public and private places.”

The cat’s owner was eventually found by the PDSA.