Woman shares eye-opening photo showing just how much sizing differs between high street stores

Have you ever embarked on a shopping spree to find that, while a size 12 fits perfectly in one store, it’s a struggle to squeeze into the same size at another?

We know the pain, we’ve all been there – yet one woman has called high street stores out for their varying sizing after she discovered her new pair of size 18 jeans from River Island were smaller than another pair of size 14 jeans from New Look.

Lucy Horsley claimed both jeans were of a similar style – high waisted with a skinny leg and super stretchy fabric – and she said she couldn’t understand how the pair that were supposed to be smaller in size were in fact larger.

She wrote on Facebook: “No wonder so many girls have confidence issues and hate buying new clothes, why can’t the sizing be the same in every shop??”

The East Yorkshire teen had been on a hunt for a new pair of jeans in a size 14, visiting a number of shops including H&M, Topshop and Peacocks.

Though having no luck fitting into a size 14 at each store, she headed to River Island, where she settled on purchasing a jeans in a size 18.

A little miffed she’d had to buy two sizes up from what she usually did, Lucy measured her new jeans against the other items in her closet, and discovered the huge discrepancy between the sizing in her clothes.

She said: “From being a girl who has always fluctuated with weight, it really hurt me.



(Nick Ansell/PA)

“I know people say it doesn’t matter what it says on the label, but to a lot of women it does and I feel I can speak on behalf of the majority of women, that sizing does matter and has a huge influence on your confidence and self-esteem.”

A River Island spokesman said: “All of our products are fitted on the body to ensure a consistent fit across all our ranges. We do not fit against other retailers but use models we believe best represent our customers.

“We will look into the sizing issue this customer has highlighted.”

(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i[‘GoogleAnalyticsObject’]=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){

(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),

m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)

})(window,document,’script’,’//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js’,’ga’);

ga(‘create’, ‘UA-72310761-1’, ‘auto’, {‘name’: ‘pacontentapi’});

ga(‘pacontentapi.set’, ‘referrer’, location.origin);

ga(‘pacontentapi.set’, ‘dimension1’, ‘By Zaina Alibhai’);

ga(‘pacontentapi.set’, ‘dimension2’, ‘aa8f760d-c6cd-4599-a874-67b751727d8b’);

ga(‘pacontentapi.set’, ‘dimension3’, ‘paservice:snappa,paservice:snappa:real-life,paservice:viral’);

ga(‘pacontentapi.set’, ‘dimension6’, ‘story-enriched’);

ga(‘pacontentapi.set’, ‘dimension7’, ‘composite’);

ga(‘pacontentapi.set’, ‘dimension8’, null);

ga(‘pacontentapi.set’, ‘dimension9’, null);

ga(‘pacontentapi.send’, ‘pageview’, { ‘location’: location.href, ‘page’: (location.pathname + location.search + location.hash), ‘title’: ‘Woman shares eye-opening photo showing just how much sizing differs between high street stores’});